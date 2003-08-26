Personal Brand Equity

In the article “What’s Your Brand Equity?” (to find the piece, select Resources/Events and then Readings), Papadopoulos suggests you start by addressing the following questions:

What is your vision and mission?

What is your value proposition that you offer?

What audience do you want to target?

What is your brand promise?

What are the action items that you plan to implement for your branding campaign?

He goes on to expand on each area of questioning. Regardless of whether you work for a large organization — or for yourself — these are good questions to return to occasionally. Sometimes it’s less about branding and more about staying focused.