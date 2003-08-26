Personal Brand Equity

Nicholas Papadopoulos, coordinator of the Fairfield County, Connecticut, Company of Friends group, revisits the concept of the Brand Called You in a recent newsletter transmitted by his coaching practice Sky’s the Limit.
In the article “What’s Your Brand Equity?” (to find the piece, select Resources/Events and then Readings), Papadopoulos suggests you start by addressing the following questions:
- What is your vision and mission?
- What is your value proposition that you offer?
- What audience do you want to target?
- What is your brand promise?
- What are the action items that you plan to implement for your branding campaign?
He goes on to expand on each area of questioning. Regardless of whether you work for a large organization — or for yourself — these are good questions to return to occasionally. Sometimes it’s less about branding and more about staying focused.