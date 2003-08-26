On Humanity and Humility

In our Fast Talk feature in the September issue of Fast Company, we asked the B-School deans of Harvard, Kellogg, Stanford, Tuck, and Wharton to answer one of their own application questions. If you haven’t read it already, its a great piece, and you can also cast your vote whether their answers would merit accecptance, a deferral, or a denial if you were calling the shots.

Reader Ludmila Matiash, from Kyiv, Ukraine, sums it up perfectly in her Sound Off on the article:

If only business CEOs were as insightful and reflective as these deans. Maybe it’s a combination of humanity and humility which makes a “leader” a positive change maker.

Sounds like there’s some fast thinking going on in the Ukraine.