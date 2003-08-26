Consultants on the Move

Joe Sharkey’s report on a recent Consulting Magazine study of business travel bubbles up some interesting statistics:

33% of consultants surveyed log 51,000-100,000 miles a year.

33% log 101,000-500,000 miles a year.

3% edge past 500,000 miles a year.

20% spend 125-plus nights away from home a year.

35% spend 50-124 nights on the road.

40% take between eight and 20-plus plane trips a month.

84% frequent Marriott hotels.

70% stay at Hilton hotels.

53% emphasize the need for high-speed Internet access in hotel rooms.

But here’s the kicker:

44% said that the two-year-long downturn has had “no impact at all” on the frequency of their travel or travel selections.

That’s not a majority, but it’s slightly disconcerting. Business travel expenses are one of the easiest ways to help control costs — particularly costs you pass on to clients and customers. I guess I’m surprised the downturn hasn’t affected the travel habits of management consultants more.

Registration is required to access New York Times articles on the Web.