Consultants on the Move

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Joe Sharkey’s report on a recent Consulting Magazine study of business travel bubbles up some interesting statistics:

  • 33% of consultants surveyed log 51,000-100,000 miles a year.
  • 33% log 101,000-500,000 miles a year.
  • 3% edge past 500,000 miles a year.
  • 20% spend 125-plus nights away from home a year.
  • 35% spend 50-124 nights on the road.
  • 40% take between eight and 20-plus plane trips a month.
  • 84% frequent Marriott hotels.
  • 70% stay at Hilton hotels.
  • 53% emphasize the need for high-speed Internet access in hotel rooms.

But here’s the kicker:

  • 44% said that the two-year-long downturn has had “no impact at all” on the frequency of their travel or travel selections.

That’s not a majority, but it’s slightly disconcerting. Business travel expenses are one of the easiest ways to help control costs — particularly costs you pass on to clients and customers. I guess I’m surprised the downturn hasn’t affected the travel habits of management consultants more.

