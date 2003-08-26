Leading Questions

Continuing my interest in the space race today, I am intrigued by today’s New York Times article about the new entrepreneurial approaches to space exploration.

While projects such as Jeff Bezos’ space research company Blue Origins are fascinating, the article raises an interesting question:

Given NASA‘s recent struggles and the possible role deregulation and privatization played in the recent power grid failures, is privatization the best approach to space exploration?

