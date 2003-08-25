A Cautionary Tale

A former VP at Morgan Stanley decides he no longer needs the BlackBerry he bought to use with Morgan Stanley’s system. Said VP removes battery and sells item on eBay for $15.50. The buyer pops in a battery and, like magic, has access to 200 internal emails from Morgan Stanley as well as a database of over 1,000 of the banker’s employees.

You might want to double check that your own portable devices like this are password-protected. It’s so easy to misplace them and give competitors and common criminals access to your most sensitive data.

When you decide to make a little pocket change selling it on eBay, get it professionally cleaned first.