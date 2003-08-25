advertisement
Start Your (Search) Engines

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Members of the New York City Company of Friends group recently exchanged a series of emails about new search engines they use. Here are their recommendations:

  • Vivisimo: Using a “clustering engine,” the service automatically organizes and categorizes similar search results
  • Kartoo: This amazing tool queries a number of search engines and represents the collated results in an interactive map that shows how your results group visually. Very cool!
  • Teoma: Groups your search results in three categories, including relevant Web pages, suggestions for query refinements, and sites recommended by experts

I’ll be returning to these, for sure.

