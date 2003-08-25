Giving Credit II

FC Now reader Marc Frandsen points out that American Express is also experimenting with RFID-driven payment tools. After a year-long trial with Amex employees, the company rolled out its ExpressPay program last month throughout the greater, Phoenix, Arizona, area.

The payment tool is currently usable at more than 175 locations in the Phoenix area, including Carl’s Jr., Dairy Queen, Kwik Kopy Printing, Quiznos Subs and Schlotzsky’s Deli. I’ve always pegged Amex as an upper-crust and business-oriented credit card. Why start the program at Carl’s and Kwik Kopy? Its success is largely dependent on Amex’s partners, and it seems there may be better options. Say, Kinko’s?