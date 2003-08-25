(Trade)Marked for Life? II

Abercrombie & Fitch has sued American Eagle Outfitters for using the number 22 on its clothing. While the company doesn’t hold a trademark on the number, corporate representatives claim that it has common-law rights to the trademark.

Abercrombie & Fitch previously came under fire for racial discrimination — first for a line of T-shirts adorned with Asian caricatures and then for its hiring practices. Now it’s claiming rights to a number. When will they learn? Federal courts have already ruled against them three times in cases seeking to bar American Eagle from making clothes similar to Abercrombie & Fitch’s wares.

Innovate. Sell. Be copied. Innovate again. That’s how this race will be won. Besides, I prefer the number 23. There’s more where that came from.