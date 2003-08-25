People Behind the Pages

Not too long ago, I received a sample copy of the first issue of Scarlett magazine. Published by Vancouver, British Columbia, Company of Friends member Sonny Wong , the bimonthly is dedicated to Canadian business women.

The first issue addresses mentoring, the challenges of a female physician, the role of a husband in the success of his wife (behind every good woman?), advice on handling a toxic work environment, tips on how to get involved in boards of directors, and the power — and perils — of ambition.

Former Fast Company senior editor Jill Kirschenbaum now edits Working Mother, so it’s clear there’s a need for energetic business magazines focusing on female leaders. We’ll see how Scarlett fares amidst other Canadian business magazines such as Canadian Business, Profit, Report on Business, and even BC Business.