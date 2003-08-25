Where Were You When the Lights Went Out?

I was safely here in Boston when the lights went out everywhere else in the Northeast, probably the one time Boston didn’t find a way to join in any regional problem.

Fast Company senior writer and FC Now contributor Chuck Salter was in New York that day, and writing in his hometown paper, The Baltimore Sun, Chuck describes his journey from the Upper East side to Chelsea and the lights that came on when the lights went out.

Does anyone else have an interesting experience or realization caused by the Blackout of 2003?