Making Your Benchmark

I recently learned about BenchNet , an online benchmarking network. Because I learned about it from a spam email, I’m slightly skeptical of its veracity, but it seems interesting — if it’s on the up and up.

Aimed at people involved in benchmarking and process improvement, the service offers online assessment tools to see where an organization maps against criteria for the European Foundation for Quality Management European Quality Award, the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the Australian Quality Award, and the South African Excellence Award. The site also runs frequent surveys on topics such as supplier management, skill assessment, and customer satisfaction — showing how your responses compare to the other members in the network.

With subscription fees ranging up to $1,000 a year, the service seems expensive. But if BenchNet truly collates the data it promises, and if leaders from organizations such as American Express, Bank of America, Eastman Kodak, and the U.S. Department of Energy truly participate in the surveys, it could be a powerful resource.

Have any FC Now readers used — or even heard about — BenchNet? Any insight?