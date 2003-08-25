Congestion Defection

Working with the Washington State Department of Transportation, a Seattle company called TrafficGauge has developed an innovative device to help commuters work their way around traffic in the Seattle-Bellevue area.

The shirt-pocket-sized device provides congestion information on the fly, while you’re on the road, allowing you to choose the path of least resistance to your destination. The TrafficGauge also points out when local sports teams have a home game so you can avoid that particular area.

The device takes its data from the DOT, whose online traffic map works by noting the speed of cars driving over coils of wire embedded in the pavement on 176 miles of highway in the area. Updates are pushed to the devices as often as every four minutes. The device costs a reasonable $49, and a $4.99 per month subscription keeps the data flowing.

Does it work? Bellevue commuter David Wilborn thinks so.

This is an product that needs national distribiton in every big city, like by 6 o’clock tonight.