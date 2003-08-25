Lessons for Disillusioned Dot-Commers

The New York Times offers “lessons” from the “dot-com experience” in a Sunday article by Claudia Deutsch.
- Being a Luddite is bad, but being a technophile can be worse.
- There is a difference between red tape and necessary procedures.
- Speed can connote efficiency as well as recklessness.
- Employee loyalty isn’t an outdated concept.
- It is often easy to do more with less.
- The Internet may not be a great business model, but it is a great business tool.
- Managers must value e’lan and encourage optimism.