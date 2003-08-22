At Lunch With Doug Smith

A former McKinsey partner and co-author of The Wisdom of Teams , Doug is one of those exceptionally smart and remarkably nice guys you love to engage in a conversation.

For the past two years, he and a friend have started a technology-based company to make different kinds of movies. His comment on today’s business environment is so precious I had to post it.

Says Doug: “The good news about starting a company after the bubble is you have no money. If you had a lot of money and hired a bunch of people, you probably would have lost it. The bad news is you have no money.”