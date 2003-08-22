Help Me Understand!

I’m supposed to be the marketing guru, but I’m clueless.

I lost my cell phone. One year after I bought it. My contract is over. I need a new phone.

I call up T-Mobile. I share my tale of woe. I tell them I want the Nokia 3650. They inform me that it’s $300.

I point out that it costs a nickel if I buy it at Amazon with a one-year commitment to T-Mobile.

Well, they say, that’s only for new customers. If I want to STAY a customer, it costs $300.

So, I ask, can I quit and go get it at Amazon?

Nope, they say. If I do, they’ll catch me.