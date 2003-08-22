Take My Job, Please!

Ever wonder what it’s like to manage a self-storage facility? The current edition of CBC Radio 3’s online magazine features a wonderful multimedia feature entitled Self Storage. Featuring an interview with self-storage landlord Hal Spradling, the piece also offers a dozen powerful photographs of abandoned storage lockers and their contents. Folks who rent self-storage units default their possessions if they default on their payments, and most items are put up for auction. A look into a job I’m glad I don’t have.