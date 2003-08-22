Sketchy Ethics

The Federal Trade Commission warns consumers about do-not-call registry scams. One registry service, 800-DONOTCALL , charges callers a $2.95 “convenience fee” to connect with the FTC’s toll-free signup number.

Make sure you call the FTC number, 888-382-1222, or visit the official site. This mercenary action earns the providers of 800-DONOTCALL a BH award (Boo! Hiss!) for taking advantage of previous endorsements by the FTC and the National Family Privacy Protection Association — as well as consumers.