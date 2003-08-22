Business Classless

Perhaps inspired by the recent publication of Coffee, Tea, or Me: The Uninhibited Memoirs of Two Airline Stewardesses , USA Today interviews two stewardesses who recently retired after almost 40 years working for United Airlines.

C.C. Pizzoferrato and Jeanie Hoover don’t come off as “uninhibited” as authors Trudy Baker and Rachel Jones, but their recollections of all-businessman flights such as the two-drink-minimum “Executive” and other experiences indicate that the phrase “business class” might have at one time been an oxymoron.