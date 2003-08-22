Off My Bookshelf III

How do you sell an idea at work?

It’s an interesting and important question for people hell bent on making a difference.

In “What’s The Big Idea” by Thomas H. Davenport and Laurence Prusak, there is some great advice. The best of it comes from Mitzi Wertheim, a social anthropologist by training who works in — of all places — the U.S. Department of Defense as a “change consultant.”

Mitzi appears well qualified to nudge leaders to adopt ideas. Her dad worked at Bell Labs and her mom is a pioneering child psychologist who rates a mention in Ripley’s Believe It or Not for teaching babies how to roller-skate!

Her terrific suggestions:

Understand the incentives for change — where the demand lies — and aim your sales toward these.

Know who is going to pay for the initiative and why they should pay for it.

Put ideas inside what is already in leadership’s focus.

Don’t sell a technology.

Go on a “book tour,” promoting and “singing the inside jacket” of the idea in person.

Don’t hit your head against a brick wall. If one organizational leader isn’t interested in the idea, then find one who is — enroll him or her as your sponsor.

Build a base of support, and work with a group of people who say, “This makes sense.”

Makes a helluva lot of sense to me.