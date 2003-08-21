S(l)ick Marketing

I’ve long been a fan of serial entrepreneur Stelios Haji-Ioannou , the founder of the UK’s low-fare no-frills airline easyJet , and myriad other easy-spinoffs.

Stelios, as he prefers to be called, is cheap, and proud of it. He managed to get airline passengers to pay for any snacks or refreshments they might want, which the major U.S. airlines are now struggling to accomplish.

Now he’s managed to get someone else to pay for the air-sickness bags on easyJet. Klick Photopoint, a major UK photo developer, will now provide easyJet with sickness bags that double as photo processing bags.

It’s a win-win-win here, as Stelios no longer has to buy bags, travelers laden with film find a convenient place to put them, and most importantly, to get them developed by Klick Photopoint (provided the passenger wasn’t air sick.)