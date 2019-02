The last Walt Disney Co. shareholder actually named Disney is selling more than 40% of his company stake. Roy Disney, 73, is Walt Disney’s nephew — and currently Disney’s largest shareholder. Once he sells his shares, CEO Michael Eisner will be the largest shareholder.

Is this the end of an era in terms of family control of the company? Does this mean that we’ll soon be saying, “I’m going to Eisnerland”? Doesn’t really have the same ring.