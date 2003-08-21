Thought Leaders: A Top 20 II

We got some great ideas from FC Now readers. Steve Jobs. Jim Collins. John Chambers. All good choices to add to the list. Actually, Jim Collins makes the authors’ list at No. 70, but Jobs and Chambers are nowhere to be found among the top 200.

Besides Gates at 19, the next leaders — as opposed to thinkers, academics or consultants — are Jack Welch at No. 34, Richard Branson at No. 45, Michael Dell at No. 46, Andy Grove at No. 54, and Larry Bossidy at No. 60.

So why do I think this methodology is wacky?

Simple. If you’re Robert Reich, former labor secretary under President Clinton, or Bill Gates, the richest man in the world, you’re going to get a ton of Google and media mentions that have absolutely nothing to do with the quality or the influence of your ideas. It’s all about being in the news; it’s not about your contribution as a thought leader.