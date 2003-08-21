Wheel of Fortune

Their timing’s a little off, but Donald and Betty Lee Deitch independently developed an investing board game, Wall Street Spin , late last year. Recently awarded a patent for their Lazy Susan-like game mechanism, the Deitch family wanted to create a game that captures the economic complexities of real-life stock marketing investing.

While the Web site for their small business, Fun Spin Board Games, is a delightful exercise in entrepreneurial cheesiness, make sure you watch the infomercial-inspired promotional video. Supposedly, the game features humorous company names developed by Gene Deitch, an Oscar-winning animation director, but no examples are given. Instead, check out Fun Spin’s other forthcoming products: Vacation Spin, Flight Spin, and Spin a Tale. Now, that’s variety!