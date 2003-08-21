3 Women, 3 Paths

Ten years ago, The New York Times profiled three female MIT graduates who were working in high technology. In 1993, women accounted for 15 percent of the information technology field. A decade later, the percentage has grown a measly 5 percent.

The Times now catches up with the three. One is teaching at a small women’s college in California, one works in business development for Google, and one works as a patent agent at a Silicon Valley law firm.

It’s an interesting read, following the careers of three smart, strong, and indepedent women playing in what is traditionally a boys’ game.

To read more about women in business, check out our Women & Leadership guide.