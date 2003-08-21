Googlettes From Boeing?

Boeing, better known for its aerospace ventures, is pursuing an even loftier goal: defeating spam.

The company has spawned a new “Baby Boeing,” dubbed MessageGate, which provides security for outgoing and incoming messages as well as fighting spam.

The offspring was formed under Boeing’s Chairman’s Innovation Initiative (CII), which has fielded and studied more than eight hundred employee-pitched ideas since its inception in September of 2000.

This proves that a company doesn’t have to be small to be nimble, just smart.