Ear and Now II

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Last week, the ska-punk band Less Than Jake performed an acoustic in-store show at the Apple Store in Santa Monica, California. Now an exclusive live EP recorded at the shop is available through the iTunes Music Store. Nice media convergence — and a possible indicator that company-sponsored music events leading to online commercial releases are on the wax?

