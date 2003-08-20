Sleep Depraved

I just learned about the book The Lazy Way to Success by Fred Gratzon and Lawrence Sheaff. Subtitled “How to Do Nothing and Accomplish Everything,” the text argues against the notion that hard work and success are related.

While napping at work was all the rage during the boom — and the book reminds me ever so slightly of the thesis to Jacques Werth’s work in high-probability selling — the overall theme seems like so much like low-hanging fruit.

And that, FC Now readers, the Consultant Debunking Unit pulped in 1997.

Still, there’s got to be a reason why people continue to stage productions of the musical “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.” But not I’m not going to work too hard to figure that out.