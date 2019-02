I never really got into Red Herring myself, but I did run into an even more bizarre dying-magazine transition.

I was a subscriber to Brill’s Content, which I adored. In 2001, when Stephen Brill and Primedia embarked on a joint and ill-fated attempt to save the cash-bleding Inside.com, they managed to destroy both Inside.com and Brill’s Content in the process.

That was weird enough, but my “deal” for the rest of my subscription: 5 issues of Mother Jones.

No thanks.