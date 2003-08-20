I Want My Red Herring! II

Add to that the editor’s letter in the first issue of the merged Business 2.0/E-Company Now! way back when. Despite maintaining the name and some content elements — but getting rid of most of the original Business 2.0 staff and energy — the editor’s welcome was aimed at E-Company Now! readers, not Business 2.0 readers.

“What is this Business 2.0?” I remember reading. I also remember thinking, “Wait. I’m already a Business 2.0 reader. This isn’t my Business 2.0. This is E-Company Now!” I felt pushed to the side. I’m curious how many early-stage Business 2.0 readers stuck with the relaunched title post-merger. And how many — like myself — thought the new editor was playing up to the wrong crowd.

I, too, miss Red Herring, especially the teensy-tiny text along the edge of the front cover. At least Tony Perkins is still working it with the AlwaysOn Network.