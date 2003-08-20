I Want My Red Herring!

OK, I know the magazine ceased publication in late February, a month shy of its 10th anniversary. But I’m missing it especially now because I just received a really weird notice from Business 2.0 .

Here’s what 2.0 is telling me: “As a valued subscriber (of Red Herring, of course), you will receive 1.9 issues of Business 2.0 for each remaining issue of your Red Herring subscription.”

Hmm… Does that mean you think 2.0 is worth only half of what Red Herring was worth? And why would you buy a failed magazine’s subscriber base, anyway, except to artifically bulk up your circulation?

This feels awfully familiar, too. Only last year, 2.0 did the same thing with another publication that went belly up, assuming 57,000 transfer subscriptions from Smart Business magazine. That move alone accounted for over 10% of 2.0’s rate base.

I miss my Red Herring!