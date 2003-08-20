(Micro)Soft Skills

FC Now reader Vince Kimball’s blog To Talk of Many Things led me to a Cnet interview with Marc Smith, Microsoft Corp.‘s in-house sociologist.
The conversation addresses what companies can learn from the relationships between customers — and how their collective action can affect your business. Smith also comments on the high value of short discussions in light of high-volume contributors. Good to see that even in a downturn, organizations are still enlisting the expertise of social scientists — including anthropologists.