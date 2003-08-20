Giving Credit

I didn’t think much of Discover Bank’s early experimentation with smaller-scale credit card designs because I don’t have a Discover card, but a Bank of America Visa ad that aired last night during The Gilmore Girls made me reassess the potential of these lighter-weight credit alternatives.

Consider the high-design, switchblade-like Discover 2Go card. Revisit American Express’ ever-evolving Blue program. And learn more about the new Bank of America mini cards.

Part of these approaches to improving credit cards is a response to smart-card technology. It also seems like a riff off of keyring loyalty program ID cards. But primarily, it’s a credit card industry end run around Speedpass and other RFID-driven payment schemes.

Why wear a dongle on your keyring? Why pay for gas with your wristwatch? Why not just make credit cards smaller? It’s a good question.

In fact, I’m checking my wallet now to see if I have a Bank of America card. ‘Cause the mini cards are pretty cool.