Meditating on Management

The Madison, Wisconsin, police department plans to send about a dozen police officers and more than 500 workers to a five-day retreat with Zen Buddhism master Thich Nhat Hanh next week. While the retreat has not been sanctioned by the city and is the expense of the participants, the program has come under fire by separation of church and state activists.

Regardless, the retreat is designed for police and public-service workers in stressful jobs, including firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and attorneys. Because police operate in what one expert on police stress calls a constant state of hypervigilance, work-life balance efforts are especially important.

How do you maintain an even keel in high-stress situations? If working on a death-march project, how do you keep calm, cool, and collected?