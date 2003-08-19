Garbage In, Garbage In

Sorry to share some sniping with you, but I’m awash with a rash of irritating junk emails right now.

They come from a wide range of sources and have three different subject lines: “Re: Your application,” “Your details,” and “Re: Thank you!” All have a message body that reads, “Please see the attached file for details,” but not all come with attachments. Word is it’s a recurrence of a virus. (This is Reason #23 why I love the Net; no sooner did the emails start peppering my in box did I receive an email warning me about them. The Net cares.)

The sender or senders, however, do not. In a transmission to his Interesting People mailing list, Dave Farber says, “Time to find and jail the source.”

I’m amused that there are such subtle variations in what appears to be the same basic email, but in the end? I’m more irritated. And I can’t imagine how I’d feel if I worked at home on a slower connection.

How does your organization cope with garbage email? How much does it cost your organization?

According to one study, spam alone accounts for almost $900 per employee a year in lost productivity.