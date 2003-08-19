Grasping at Straw Dogs

The music industry blames poor CD sales on file sharing online. Now the film industry is blaming poor ticket sales on text messaging. It seems that teenagers send their friends telephone messages giving their verdict of a movie while they’re still at the theater.

This strikes me as a silly scapegoat. People have always shared word-of-mouth perspectives about products and services. Movies, especially. Speeding up the process shouldn’t be seen as a bigger problem than, say, making a bad movie.

Still, this gives me pause. If your business isn’t working as well as you’d like, what reasons do you and your team come up with for yourselves — to explain the situation or make yourself feel better about the spot you’re in?

What’s your excuse? And how can we move beyond them?