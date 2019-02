In conjunction with the Fast Talk feature in the October issue of Fast Company, we’re conducting a poll. In the poll, the deans of 5 top business schools were asked to answer a question taken from their own school’s business school application.

Although it’s early in the poll, one of the deans is in danger of being “denied.” Which one? Come read their answers, then cast your vote whether to accept them, defer their application, or send them packing with the “skinny envelope.”