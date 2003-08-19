Celluloid Leadership II

In my post yesterday , I asked for FC Now readers to mention some film characters, fiction or non-fiction, who embody strong leadership qualities.

The prolific NeoTheologue named Coach Herman Boone, immortalized in 2000’s Remember the Titans. I couldn’t agree more, Coach Boone had the courage and fortitude to lead when times were truly tough and clearly stacked against him.

Another FC Now reader, Jeff Fuchs, mentions two characters he sees as natural leaders.

First, Ernest Shackleton, intrepid explorer, who led his team through being stuck in ice for quite a long time. The fact that he wasn’t eaten by his crew tells me he was doing something right.

Second, Fuchs mentions Colonel Nicholson, portrayed by Sir Alec Guinness in the film The Bridge on the River Kwai. Great pick. Nicholson’s character is natural leader who faced tough conditions and managed to keep a clear head and a sense of humor through it all.

Nicholson also has the interesting position of being one of the few leaders who didn’t mind when his project became a train wreck.

Does anyone else have a character in mind?