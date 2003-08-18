Not Your Father’s Fortune. But Fortune Meets Maxim?

Not long ago, Fortune magazine managed to find space in its pages for a story on thongs , replete with a revealing photograph of a young woman in skin-tight jeans, her dual-strapped thong prominently visible.

Now, in the latest issue, Fortune boasts a five-page feature on Hooters. That’s right, Hooters, the restaurant chain, which wins little distinction for its menu. The story even “merits” a plug on Fortune’s Sept. 1 cover.

On the opening pages of the story, an investor is quoted saying, “This thing has incredible legs.” Over a map of the U.S. showing states where the chain’s restaurants are located, is the headline: “Busting Out All Over.”

Fortune’s editors obviously had as much fun with this one as a headline-writing editor of a tabloid. But the most distasteful lines can be found in the story itself. Some samples: “If you piled up the 15,000 current Hooters Girls…well, they’d really be stacked.” Or how about this one? “How on earth…could Hooters have reached age 20 and still be busting out all over?”

Hey guys, (and unfortunately I do mean guys) didn’t you use that same line in the head over the U.S. map? Must be spending too much time over at the local Hooters.

