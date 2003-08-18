Fast Company… on the Air!

Fast Company contributing editor Scott Kirsner will host a one-hour radio show this week from 1-2 p.m. on the Bloomberg Radio affiliate in Boston, WBIX 1060 AM .

The show won’t have a strong technology focus but will cover Boston business in general — and tap into some organizations previously featured in Fast Company.

Here are some of the people who’ll be on the show:

Tuesday:

Laura Nash, author and Harvard Business School research fellow, talks about Piper Cove Fund, the new hedge fund she launched this summer

Aaron Schatz, producer for Lycos, talks about the Lycos 50 and how he tracks emerging trends on the Web

Albert Bronander, CEO of SnowMagic, talks about making snow in the summer at Tenney Mountain in New Hampshire

Wednesday

Ross Gittell, UNH professor and VP of the New England Economic Project, talks about the regional economy and prospects for a rebound

Diane Darling, president of Effective Networking, talks about how NOT to network and critiques Scott’s networking skills

Thursday

Todd Dagres, general partner of Battery Ventures, talks about how the world of venture capital is being remade, and when (if ever) we could start seeing tech IPOs again

Mac MacCabe, founder of O’Naturals, talks about the challenges of trying to start a quick-service (aka fast food) chain offering healthier food than you’d find at McDonald’s or Wendy’s

Friday