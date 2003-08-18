In a white paper published this month as part of its new Best Practices Series, Reservoir Partners addresses the impact of do-not-call registries and possible do-not-email legislation on automated outbound customer communication.

Reservoir distinguishes between the legalities of communicating with existing customers and prospects — and the departments responsible for working with either (sales and customer service vs. marketing) — and highlights several best practices exhibited by two specific organizations.

Among their recommendations:

Understand the power of opt-in

Monitor legislation

Know your metrics

Segment your data

The highlights of the 10-page paper fall in two categories. One, Reservoir’s positioning of customer-managed relationships as an alternative to customer relationship management is important. “Put your customer in control of the relationship — rather than the other way around,” the firm recommends. Also, by distinguishing how an organization communicates with existing customers differently than it does with prospects, a company can better personalize its outreach — and avoid many do-not-call concerns.

