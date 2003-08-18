advertisement
Speaking of Tupperware

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Following the TiVo Tupperware idea below, I went to Tupperware.com to see what they’re up to these days. That led me to TupperwareParty.com, which allows Tuperware evangelists to hold a 14-day themed online Tupperware party by giving Tupperware the email addresses of their invitees.

It amazes me that this company keeps finding new ways to get people to do their marketing for them.

