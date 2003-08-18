TiVo or Not TiVo II

In response to my earlier post asking how TiVo could harness it’s buzz to finally get over the hump, FC Now reader Ian Ybarra posted an interesting proposition for TiVo’s marketing department: Hi-Tech Tupperware parties.

In these parties, these TiVo evangelists, whether motivated by free TiVo service or equipment, would get together groups of their friends and explain to them, precisely, how TiVo truly changes the way you watch TV.

If the concept can actually sell Tupperware, it seems a natural fit for an application like the TiVo.