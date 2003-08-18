Innovation Station

Innovate or Die is an extremely useful roundup of innovation news and resources addressing culture, marketing, product development, technology, and retail. Drawing on the expertise of more than 10 contributors, many of them members of the House of Marketing consulting team, recent entries feature innovations in entertainment, financial services, education, and branding. Despite the infrequent publishing schedule (only about 10 updates since June), the service is a good example of how a firm can share its internal knowledge with customers and potential clients — as well as a solid source for innovation news.