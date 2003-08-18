Hiring Ethical People

How can you make sure you’re hiring people of high integrity? Trilogy Venture Search , a headhunting firm based in the San Francisco Bay area, thinks it has a good answer to the question.

Working with a corporate ethicist, Triology has developed an interview methodology to gauge a candidate’s level of character. The process involves developing descriptive behaviors for desirable traits such as integrity, inspiring others, humility, and asking open-ended questions that provide insight into a candidate’s thinking and character.

Example: “Tell me about a time when you face a very serious personnel situation? How was the situation resolved?”

Want more detail? Download the firm’s thought paper on “Making Organizational Changes: Cultivating Character and Integrity.”