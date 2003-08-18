Tech News You Can Use

Parvez Ahmed , a Bangalore, India-based member of the Technology & Computers Company of Friends group, recently shared a list of his favorite technology-related news sites with other members. FC Now readers might find them useful.

I’m particularly impressed by FreshNews, which compiles current headlines from services such as Slashdot, ZDNet, the O’Reilly Network, and Freshmeat in one easy-to-view page. AgileBrain features interviews with and articles by leading thinkers including John Hagel III, Don Tapscott, and Thomas Davenport. And the ever-controversial AlwaysOn is a heady blend of ideas and insight from some of the tech and VC world’s top luminaries. Consider those my top three from Ahmed’s list.