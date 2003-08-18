Tech News You Can Use

Parvez Ahmed, a Bangalore, India-based member of the Technology & Computers Company of Friends group, recently shared a list of his favorite technology-related news sites with other members. FC Now readers might find them useful.
- Community of Science: Research funding, expertise, and abstract publishing for academia and industry
- Council on Undergraduate Research: “Learning through research”
- National Technology Transfer Center: “A full-service technology-management center”
- FreshNews: “The latest tech and computing news”
- Corante Tech News: “Another tech news site”
- Mobile Community: “For mobile news”
- Intelligent Enterprise Magazine: “Dedicated to strategic business applications”
- AgileBrain: A journal of business innovation
- Web Developers Virtual Library: An encyclopedia of Web design tutorials, articles, and discussions
- AlwaysOn: Tony Perkins’ new insiders’ network
- EurekAlert!: Science news from the American Association for the Advancement of Science
I’m particularly impressed by FreshNews, which compiles current headlines from services such as Slashdot, ZDNet, the O’Reilly Network, and Freshmeat in one easy-to-view page. AgileBrain features interviews with and articles by leading thinkers including John Hagel III, Don Tapscott, and Thomas Davenport. And the ever-controversial AlwaysOn is a heady blend of ideas and insight from some of the tech and VC world’s top luminaries. Consider those my top three from Ahmed’s list.