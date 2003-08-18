Leading Readers II

The Chapter-a-Day online book discussion service started featuring Buck Up, Suck Up by James Carville and Paul Begala in its Business Book Club today. The hard-hitting political strategist offers tips and tricks that can be applied in the world of work — from framing the debate to serving up the perfect soundbite.

Fast Company last touched base with Carville and Mary Matalin in 1997. Their he said/she said Q&A shares some stories about how to live with your arch-rival — and how to navigate being partners with someone who works for a competitor.