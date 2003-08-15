Tales from the Cryptograph

Bruce Schneier’s monthly email newsletter Crypto-Gram is a snarky yet sensible round up of computer security- and cryptography-related commentary and analysis. In the Aug. 15 edition, the founder and CTO of Counterpane Internet Security Inc. takes pot shots at a company that cites Tom Clancy as a cryptography expert, shares a wide range of news items from other sources, takes on photo-ID verification and airline security, and addresses reader emails.