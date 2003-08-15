Innovation by Design

John Thackara ‘s Doors of Perception conferences are always high-design, high-energy, and high-minded global gatherings of business leaders, designers, and innovators.

DoorsEast, rescheduled for this December in Bangalore, India, promises to be no exception. Ranging over four days, the gathering will encompass a two-day show-and-tell workshop for 40 professionals from South Asia and Europe addressing the question, “How do we design new services that are based on local knowledge and use local content?” and a two-day “show-and-tell” international encounter for 250 participants.

Confirmed session leaders currently include Gillian Crampton Smith, director of Interaction Design Institute Ivrea; Aditya Dev Sood, CEO of the Center for Knowledge Societies in Bangalore; and Marco Susani, manager of advanced concepts for Motorola.