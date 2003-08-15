Measuring Marketing

New York City CoF member Tracy Sheridan recently pointed out a survey from the Mobium Creative Group that analyzed how organizations measure the success of their marketing communications. Among the findings:

51% have directly linked specific marketing communications tactics to specific dollar results.

40% have justified a larger budget by proving actual dollar return on investment.

40% have justified a program by pointing to measures of attitude change or inquiry generation.

Interestingly enough, PR gets the short end of the stick, with 42% of respondents saying measuring ROI is somewhat important — and 32% reporting that it’s unimportant. Does that mean that they don’t invest in PR — or that they just don’t care if it works?