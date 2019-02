That reminds me of the 2002 PepsiCo proposal that Mountain View, California, change its name to Mountain Dew. Not too many years before that, Half.com persuaded residents of Halfway, Oregon, to change their town’s name .

Bizarre stuff. My favorite example of this is the Sandwich Islands changing their name to Hawaii in 1958 as a commercial tie-in to Hawaiian Punch. A year later, Hawaii became the 50th state of the union. Quoth Punchy, “Oh, yeah!” Wait, that’s the Kool-Aid man.